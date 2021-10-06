Is Kenny Pickett the top quarterback in college football?
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the top quarterback performances this season.
Postgame reaction from Levi's Stadium following the Seahawks 28-21 win against the 49ers. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance played the 2nd half after Jimmy Garoppolo was sidelined with a calf injury. (10-4-21)
Members of a regional narcotics “alliance" in Arizona were conducting a routine check on the stationary train when a man opened fire.
Miranda McKeon, the 19-year-old star of "Anne With an E," said she felt like she was in her own movie when she was diagnosed with breast cancer this year. McKeon was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer after she felt an unusual lump in her breast. Before McKeon could begin chemotherapy to treat her cancer, she had to confront a potential complication of treatment, her fertility.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville is bad. It could get worse. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi posted an ominous tweet on Tuesday, a day after Meyer addressed during a press conference the social-media uproar over photos and videos of the Jaguars coach with women other than his wife. “According to two Jacksonville sources, there [more]
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has now defeated all 32 NFL teams, and he recently revealed which franchise he enjoys beating the most.
Gary Patterson had some criticism of Texas' use of Bijan Robinson this weekend.
Sage Steele has been temporarily removed from ESPN for her comments on a podcast, which included her thoughts about former […] The post Sage Steele removed from ESPN following comments on Obama, vaccine; former colleague Jemele Hill calls her out appeared first on TheGrio.
'Good Morning America' coanchor Michael Strahan stood side-by-side to his Hall of Fame New York Giants bust and asked fans if it looks like him. Read what his Instagram followers said about the sculpture.
Penn State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9
Damien Williams is the top waiver wire target in fantasy football this week, but if you can't snag him, there are plenty of other solid options.
The #49ers made a number of moves on their practice squad, including the release of a pair of veteran RBs.
The Miami Dolphins traded receiver Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, paving the way for first-round pick Jaylen Waddle to assume a larger role in the return game.
QTNA: How much had he been playing? What are the financial ramifications? What was the injury g'tee? Why didn't they release him in the offseason? All these questions and many more are answered here. | From @KDDrummondNFL
We're checking the temperature of the USC football coaching search. Penn State's James Franklin is considered a top candidate. Urban Meyer still isn't.
Last week, officials missed a blatant instance of pass interference (actually, two of them) in the win by the Chargers over the Chiefs. This week, it happened again. On the final play of the Browns-Vikings game, with Cleveland leading 14-7, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins threw the ball to the end zone on a play that [more]
The former second-round pick started every Cowboys game from 2018-20 and made the Pro Bowl in 2019.
Here's how we graded Georgia.
Former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith reportedly was released by the Dallas Cowboys in a stunning move on Tuesday.
Alabama has a new vulnerability after the news of McClellan's injury. What's the prognosis on the RB situation?