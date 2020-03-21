Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Country music star Kenny Rogers died Friday night from natural causes, his family said in a statement early Saturday. He was 81.









The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Rogers' career spanned six decades and included 24 number-one hits, such as "The Gambler," and more than 50 million albums sold in the United States alone. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Two years later he announced his farewell tour, with his last performances taking place in 2017 before his health began to take a toll.

"Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music," his publicist Keith Hagan said in a statement. "His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world." Read more at CNN and Fox News.

