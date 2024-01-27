Kenny and Shirley Bragg enshrined in WVAFF Hall of Fame

Jan. 27—FAIRMONT — For years, Shirley Bragg has said many times that the Paw Paw District Fair takes multiple hands to become a successful event year in and year out.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, Bragg — Paw Paw District Fair treasurer — and her husband Kenny — the fair director — were enshrined into the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals' Hall of Fame for their 50-plus years of service making sure the fair remains solvent and successful for North Central West Virginia. The Braggs were honored at the annual WVAFF convention and were presented the award by Michael Wodnicki, WVAFF vice president.

Wodnicki gave a brief speech explaining how the Braggs have been members of the Paw Paw District Fair for decades and it has now become a family tradition passed on to their sons Michael and David, as well as their grandsons.

"You will always find someone from the Bragg family at the fairgrounds, especially during the summer; either moving dirt, making repairs or simply mowing the grounds. If you look at the fair memberships, you will see families with multiple generations involved and a long history of those families participating," Wodnicki said.

Wodnicki said this is attributed, in part if not wholly, to Kenny and Shirley Braggs' dedication to volunteerism and serving their community.

"If you ask why they do what they do, with a smile on their face, Mr. & Mrs. Bragg will tell you that they do it for the kids and families. Mr. and Mrs. Bragg have had many contributions to the fair that make it successful, but the most significant contribution would be for the countless and selfless volunteer hours over their 50-plus years of service," Wodnicki continued.

"They are the backbone of the fair and their contributions inspire others to make the Paw Paw District Fair and surrounding communities a better place."

The Paw Paw District Fair was launched in 1946 and incorporated in 1949, said Shirley Bragg, in a 2008 interview with The Times West Virginian. She, her husband Kenny and sons David and Mike "do whatever needs to be done" for the fair.

"No one person can keep this going. It takes a lot of good workers, good volunteers, who keep working and working at it," she continued.

