Kenny welcomes Strongsville H.S. Marching Band to the Rock Hall

Twistlock was founded in 2015 with the idea of securing the nascent cloud native computing environment, a notion you could argue was well ahead of its time. When the company was acquired by Palo Alto Networks in 2019 for $410 million, it turned out that wasn’t the end of the story. The founding group got the band back together a year ago and began working on Gutsy with the idea of applying process mining to security.