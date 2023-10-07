Kennywood hosts 1st-ever worm eating contest at Phantom Fall Fest

Kennywood Park hosted its first-ever worm eating contest at Phantom Fall Fest on Friday night.

Five participants took on the challenge of eating 10 live worms as fast as possible.

Three of the contestants were named winners, and took home 2024 gold season passes and a Kennywood merch pack.

