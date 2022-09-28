Kennywood Park officials to reveal ‘comprehensive’ update Wednesday morning

Kennywood Park officials are set to reveal what they are calling a “comprehensive” update after Saturday’s shooting on Wednesday morning.

Officials told Channel 11 they will recap security in place that night, including the weapons detection system that screened all entrants at the front gate.

Representatives from the company that runs the park’s new security system, Evolv, will demonstrate the security system.

The park also plans to share new and enhanced measures being implemented before this weekend.

This update comes after police and EMS swarmed Kennywood late Saturday night after 39-year-old Brandon Ward and two 15-year-olds were shot inside the park.

Investigators and park officials have not confirmed whether the gunman was able to bypass the new security system when he entered the park with a gun.

Police told 11 News Monday that they are investigating the possibility of whether someone jumped the fence or passed the gun through it.

