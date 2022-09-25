Kennywood shares chaperone policy, questions arise following Saturday’s violence

There are a lot of questions about security at Kennywood park after three people, including two teenagers, were shot inside the park Saturday night.

Allegheny County police said the victims were shot in the “Lost Kennywood” area of the park just before 11 p.m.

Now, people are wondering how a gun could have made it into the park. Kennywood has metal detectors at the entrance to the park and bag checks are also conducted. The park also said they have officers from the Allegheny County and West Mifflin police departments at the park.

Officials have not yet released how exactly the gun got into the park.

Kennywood Park also has a chaperone policy for visitors under the age of 17. The park’s chaperon policy reads:

“Guests aged 17 years and under must be accompanied by an adult chaperone beginning at 4:00 p.m. An adult chaperone is a parent, guardian, or other supervising adult at least 21 years of age. Adult chaperones must be able to provide valid ID, including a photograph and date of birth. Each adult chaperone must be present at the time of entry and remain within the park for the duration of their party’s visit. Adult chaperones supervising more than four minors must register their group at the Rider Safety Center before entering the park. Minors visiting prior to 4 p.m. may enter without an adult chaperone. Kennywood expects that minors entering without a chaperone will be joined by one at 4 p.m. If Guests aged 17 and under enter prior to 4 p.m., then leave and request to re-enter the park, at 4 p.m. or later, they must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. During Phantom Fall Fest, adult chaperones are required beginning at 4:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, plus the entire evening on Fridays. During Holiday Lights, adult chaperones are required at all times. Guests who cannot provide identification proving they are at least 18 years of age, or without an adult chaperone age 21 or older, will be refused entry. This policy is subject to change at Kennywood’s discretion.”

It is unclear at this time if the juveniles involved in the altercation that led to the chaotic scene were accompanied by an adult chaperone at the time.

Channel 11 has reached out to park officials to try to find answers to these questions and is waiting to hear back.

