Kennywood takes apart rides for winterization

With winter weather finally arriving in Western Pennsylvania, a Pittsburgh area theme park is putting away some of its iconic rides for the season.

Kennywood shared on Facebook the process of storing the Jack Rabbit trains and the Kangaroo flying coaster.

The reconstruction of the flying coaster is separated into three main parts -- removing and separating small parts for winter work, storing seats in the Merry-Go-Round and taking of the eight arms fro service.

The Jack Rabbit trains also go into storage for carpenters to service and occasionally rebuild parts.

Kennywood says its team members stay busy in the winter with routine work. They’ll reassemble the rides in the spring for testing and operator training.

