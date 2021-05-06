- By GF Value





The stock of Kenon Holdings (NYSE:KEN, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $34.15 per share and the market cap of $1.8 billion, Kenon Holdings stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Kenon Holdings is shown in the chart below.





Kenon Holdings Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Kenon Holdings is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 1.8% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Kenon Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The overall financial strength of Kenon Holdings is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Kenon Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of Kenon Holdings over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Kenon Holdings has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $386.5 million and earnings of $9.41 a share. Its operating margin is 12.09%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, the profitability of Kenon Holdings is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Kenon Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Kenon Holdings is 1.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 76%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Kenon Holdings's return on invested capital is 2.92, and its cost of capital is 10.15. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Kenon Holdings is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Kenon Holdings (NYSE:KEN, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 99% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about Kenon Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

