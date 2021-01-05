Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse formally pleads not guilty to charges of fatally shooting 2 protesters

Jacob Shamsian
kyle rittenhouse mark richards
Kyle Rittenhouse appears along with his attorney Mark Richards at an arraignment hearing carried on Zoom. Kenosha County Court/Zoom/YouTube

  • Kyle Rittenhouse formally pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the shooting of three protesters at an anti-racism demonstration in August.

  • The 18-year-old is accused of killing two protesters and injuring a third after opening fire at a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

  • The plea comes as the city of Kenosha prepares for the district attorney's decision of whether to charge the police officers involved in Blake's shooting.

  • Rittenhouse's trial is scheduled to begin in late March.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Kyle Rittenhouse has formally pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon ahead of a trial scheduled to begin in late March.

The 18-year-old appeared at the hearing along with his attorney Marck Richards over Zoom. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on March 29, with another pre-trial hearing scheduled for March 10.

Kenosha County prosecutors charged Rittenhouse with two counts of homicide, along with several other crimes, after accusing him of shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, during an anti-racism protest in late August following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse's lawyers say he acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse was initially arrested at his home in Illinois before being extradited back to Wisconsin. He was released on a $2 million bail in late November.

The arraignment hearing comes as Kenosha residents prepare for Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely's decision of whether to charge police officers for Blake's shooting.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, a white man, shot Blake, who is Black, seven times as he entered his car during a domestic dispute. The assault left Blake paralyzed and set off the demonstrations in which Rittenhouse shot the protesters.

Rittenhouse has become something of an icon on the right since killing the protesters. His mother has sold "Free Kyle" bikinis, crop tops, and sports bras, along with other merchandise, to raise money for his legal defense. Until recently, Rittenhouse was represented by L. Lin Wood, a prominent Republican attorney and conspiracy theorist who has also sought to help President Donald Trump overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • The Cheneys take on Trump

    One day before the U.S. roused itself from a holiday break, one of the most powerful families in Republican politics issued a double-barreled rebuke of President Trump.

  • Israel says Palestinian arrested in killing of settler

    Israel's internal security agency on Monday released details about a detained Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank last month. The Shin Bet identified the suspect as Muhammad Cabha, 40, from a village near Jenin in the northern West Bank. Cabha is suspected of killing Esther Horgan, a 53-year-old mother of six, while she was out jogging in a forest near her home in the West Bank settlement of Tel Manashe on Dec. 20.

  • Pakistan's Hazara say no end to Quetta sit-in without justice for slain miners

    Members of the Shi'ite Hazara minority in Pakistan who have blockaded a highway in Quetta with the bodies of slain coal miners said on Tuesday they will not withdraw until Prime Minister Imran Khan meets them and the killers are brought to justice. Islamic State militants slit the throats of 11 miners in a residential compound near a mine site in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, filming the entire incident and later posting it online. Thousands of Hazaras have since staged a protest, arranging the coffins across a highway in the provincial capital Quetta.

  • Julian Assange could be freed this week as judge blocks extradition to US

    Julian Assange could be a free man as early as Wednesday after a British judge ruled that he cannot be extradited to the US because there is a risk he will kill himself in prison. Wikileaks founder Assange is wanted by the US Government for publishing thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011 relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. But Assange’s 11 year battle against extradition finally appeared to draw to a close on Monday after District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled the 49-year-old should not be sent to the US by "reason of mental health". Despite the “strong public interest” in abiding by treaty obligations between the UK and the US, Ms Baraitser concluded that there was a “substantial” risk of suicide if Assange is handed over to the US authorities. In a 132 page ruling, Ms Baraitser drew on the expert evidence of five psychiatrists who diagnosed the Wikileaks founder with depression, traits of autism and suicidal thoughts.

  • Biden: If Dems win in Georgia, '$2,000 checks will go out the door'

    President-elect delivers remarks at an Atlanta drive-in rally for Democratic Senate candidates

  • At Georgia rally, Pence says America will 'hear the evidence' of election fraud on Jan. 6

    Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that the case for widespread election fraud would be made to the American people when Congress meets this week to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump. 

  • Iran issues Interpol arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing as tensions rise

    Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June

  • Pakistani court orders rebuilding of destroyed Hindu temple

    Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered authorities Tuesday to rebuild a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalized and set on fire by a mob last week, drawing condemnation from the government and leaders of minority Hindus. The court ruled after authorities said they arrested more than 100 people for attacking the temple and several police officers were fired for neglecting to protect the structure. Supporters of Pakistan’s radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and residents attacked the building after being incited by a local cleric who was opposed to the temple's planned renovation.

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • FDA rejects potential changes to COVID-19 vaccine regimen

    The Food and Drug Administration has shot down suggestions to change COVID-19 vaccine regimens "at this time."FDA officials in a statement rejected for the time being numerous ideas that have been floated amid the slow U.S. vaccine rollout, including halving doses or delaying second doses so more people can receive the first one sooner, Axios reports."We have been following the discussions and news reports about reducing the number of doses, extending the length of time between doses, changing the dose (half-dose), or mixing and matching vaccines in order to immunize more people against COVID-19," the FDA said. "These are all reasonable questions to consider and evaluate in clinical trials. However, at this time, suggesting changes to the FDA-authorized dosing or schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence."The FDA officials go on to say that making changes of this kind "without appropriate data" could place "public health at risk," and the data "continue to support" administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses at the previously-specified intervals.Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui previously said the U.S. was looking at potentially administering two half doses of Moderna's vaccine to some Americans in order to immunize "double the number of people with the doses we have." And officials in Britain have said "they will allow more than 21 days between doses of Pfizer's vaccines and would consider allowing people to get vaccinated with two different vaccines," CNN reports.But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Monday "there really are no data on what happens if you delay the second dose by three months or four months or two months," per The Washington Post. He added, "It's fraught with some danger when you're making a decision about the regimen you're going to use when you don't really have a considerable amount of data."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter won't attend Biden's inauguration

    Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It marks the first time the couple, 96 and 93, will have missed the ceremonies since Carter was sworn in as the 39th president in 1977. A spokeswoman at The Carter Center in Atlanta said the Carters have sent Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their “best wishes” and “look forward to a successful administration.”

  • Dutch caught off guard by Pfizer approval, unable to start vaccinations until Weds says PM

    The Dutch government was caught off guard by the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by EU regulators in December and has been unable to start vaccinating due to logistical problems, Prime Minister Mark Rutte told parliament on Tuesday. The Netherlands has hundreds of thousands of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses in cold storage, but will not give a first shot until Wednesday, in a limited roll-out to health care workers. Rutte's government was criticised by lawmakers during a debate for allowing the Netherlands to be the last country in the EU to begin vaccinating.

  • Muslim comedian detained by police in India for five days in free speech crackdown

    A Muslim comedian has been detained for five days in India after he was accused of insulting Hindu gods at a gig. Munawar Faruqui, a popular stand-up who is often critical of the government, was performing in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state of Madhya Pradesh when the son of a local politician stormed the stage and accused him of sacrilege. Mr Faruqui was assaulted by a mob after the gig and brought by the politician's son, Eklavya Gaur, to the police station. He has been detained along with four friends on the grounds of "hurting religious sentiments". However, police in Indore city admitted on Tuesday that they had no evidence of Mr Faruqui making any anti-Hindu remarks during the show. “There’s no evidence against him for insulting Hindu deities or Union Minister Amit Shah,” said a police spokesperson in Indore, who clarified that anti-Hindu videos submitted by Mr Gaur were actually of another comedian. Members of the audience had also shared videos of the gig, where Mr Faruqui was not seen to be insulting Hinduism or Home Office minister Amit Shah, another of the allegations. Fellow comedians have called for his release, arguing the case is yet another example of a crackdown on freedom of speech in India. “A fellow Indian, a fellow comedian is in jail and got beaten up by a mob because of the words he uttered. Here he’s trying to logically, calmly present his case but our systems now just want to brutally silence every voice,” said Varun Grover, an Indian stand-up comedian. India’s ruling BJP has detained opposition activists and politicians since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected with a landslide victory in 2019, as well as introducing a string of Islamophobic policies. Madhya Pradesh became the third Indian state to pass legislation effectively criminalising marriages between Muslims and Hindus in December, emboldening Hindu nationalist mobs who have since attacked several mosques.

  • White House denies Trump planning Scotland trip after Sturgeon tells him he’s not allowed to visit because of Covid

    Country’s first minister warned that playing golf was not ‘essential purpose’ in lockdown

  • How many people need to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to stop the coronavirus?

    It has been clear for a while that, at least in the U.S., the only way out of the coronavirus pandemic will be through vaccination. The rapid deployment of coronavirus vaccines is underway, but how many people need to be vaccinated in order to control this pandemic?I am a computational biologist who uses data and computer models to answer biological question at the University of Connecticut. I have been tracking my state’s COVID-19 epidemic with a computer model to help forecast the number of hospitalizations at the University of Connecticut’s John Dempsey Hospital.This type of computer model and the underlying theory can also be used to calculate the vaccination rates needed to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus. My estimate is that for the entire U.S., roughly 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to stop the pandemic. But variation in how people behave in different parts of the country, as well as open questions on whether the vaccine prevents infection entirely or just prevents people from getting sick, add a degree of uncertainty. Cutting off transmissionClinical trials have shown that once a person gets vaccinated for the coronavirus, they won’t get sick with COVID-19. A person who doesn’t get sick can still be infected with the coronavirus. But let’s also assume that a vaccinated person can’t spread the virus to others, though researchers still don’t know if this is true.When enough of the population is vaccinated, the virus has a hard time finding new people to infect, and the epidemic starts dying out. And not everyone needs to be vaccinated, just enough people to stop the virus from spreading out of control. The number of people who need to be vaccinated is known as the critical vaccination level. Once a population reaches that number, you get herd immunity. Herd immunity is when there are so many vaccinated people that an infected person can hardly find anyone who could get infected, and so the virus cannot propagate to other people. This is very important to protect people who cannot get vaccinated.The critical vaccination level depends on how infectious the disease is and how effective the vaccine is. Infectiousness is measured using the basic reproduction number – R0 – which is how many people an infected person would spread the virus to on average if no protective measures were in place. The more infectious a disease is, the larger the number of people who need to be vaccinated to reach heard immunity. The higher the effectiveness of the vaccine, the fewer people need to be vaccinated. Not the same everywhereR0 values differ from place to place because their populations behave differently – social interactions are not the same in rural and urban locations, nor in warm climates compared to cold ones, for example.Using the data on positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths, my model estimates that Connecticut currently has an R0 of 2.88, meaning that, on average, every infected person would pass the virus on to 2.88 other people if no mitigation measures were in place. Estimates at the county level range from 1.44 in rural Alpine, California to 4.31 in urban Hudson, New Jersey.But finding an R0 value for the entire U.S. is especially tricky because of the diversity of climates and because the virus has affected different areas at different times – behavior has been far from uniform. Estimates vary from 2.47 to 8.2, though most researchers place R0 for the entire U.S. around 3.While R0 varies by location and between estimates, the effectiveness of the vaccines is constant and well known. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are 95% and 94.5% effective at preventing COVID-19, respectively. Using values for vaccine effectiveness and the R0, we can calculate the critical vaccination level. For Connecticut, with an R0 of 2.88, 69% of the population needs to be vaccinated. For the entire U.S., with R0 of 3, this would be 70%. In New York City, with an estimated R0 of 4.26 this would be 80%. A lot of uncertaintyWhile the math is relatively simple, things get complicated when you consider important questions for which epidemiologists still have no answers. First, the formula for critical vaccination level assumes that people interact randomly. But in the real world, people interact in highly structured networks depending on work, travel and social connections. When those contact patterns are considered, some researchers found critical vaccination levels to be considerably smaller compared to assuming random interactions.Unfortunately, other unknowns could have an opposite effect. Vaccine trials clearly show that vaccinated people don’t get sick with COVID-19. But it is still unknown whether the vaccines prevent people from getting mild infections that they could pass on to others. If vaccinated people can still be infected and pass on the virus, then vaccination will not provide herd immunity – though it would still prevent serious disease and reduce mortality drastically. A final question that remains to be answered is how long immunity to the coronavirus lasts after a person is vaccinated. If immunity wanes after a few months, then each individual will need repeated vaccinations.It is hard to say with certainty how many people need to be vaccinated in order to end this pandemic. But even so, the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines has been the best news in 2020. In 2021, as a large proportion of individuals in the U.S. get the vaccine, the country will be heading toward the critical vaccination level – whatever it may be – so that life can start to return to normal.[You need to understand the coronavirus pandemic, and we can help. Read The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Pedro Mendes, University of Connecticut.Read more: * Test positivity rate: How this one figure explains that the US isn’t doing enough testing yet * What’s not being said about why African Americans need to take the COVID-19 vaccinePedro Mendes currently receives funding from the National Institutes of Health. In the past he has received research funding from the National Science Foundation, the British Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, the British Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, and the European Union.

  • Hong Kong's top judge cautious on calls for judicial reform

    Hong Kong’s outgoing top judge said Tuesday that calls for reform of the city’s judiciary cannot be based on dissatisfaction with court rulings, as pro-Beijing figures and state-owned media step up criticism of the city’s legal system. “(The) judiciary’s position has all along been the same. In recent weeks, Chinese officials and state-owned media have accused the semi-autonomous city’s courts of misinterpreting Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, in rulings relating to last year's pro-democracy protests.

  • Tractors to Twitter: India's protesting farmers battle on highway, online

    In a standoff between farmers from India's northern breadbasket and the government that has convulsed the country, the farmers have a 21st-century ally: a handful of supporters scattered around the world running a Twitter handle. The farmers have paralysed some traffic in and out of New Delhi, protesting recent agriculture laws that they fear could eventually eliminate government-guaranteed minimum prices for their crops. But the demonstrators, many of them from the Sikh religious minority, say they are also battling a social media campaign by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Iran claims South Korea holding £5bn of its money 'hostage' after tanker seizure

    The Iranian government has accused South Korea of holding more than £5 billion of its money “hostage” in its banks, a day after its revolutionary guards stormed and captured a Korean tanker in the Persian Gulf. The tanker, the MT Hankuk Chemi, was seized yesterday and escorted to an Iranian port under the pretext that it was causing pollution in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian officials. But the ship’s owners have denied this and revealed the tanker was boarded by armed marines from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), suggesting that Tehran intends to use it as leverage in a dispute with Seoul over frozen Iranian assets. Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Islamic regime, denied accusations of “hostage diplomacy” over the capture of the ship, which was carrying a cargo 7,200 tonnes of ethanol from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates when it was intercepted by IRGC speedboats and a helicopter off the coast of Oman. “We've become used to such allegations ... but if there is any hostage-taking, it is Korea's government that is holding $7 billion (£5.15 billion) which belongs to us hostage on baseless grounds,” Mr Rabiei told reporters at a news conference streamed online. Tehran has previously accused South Korea of being a “lackey” of the United States and demanded it release the money which it says it is owed from oil sales made before the Trump administration tightened sanctions on the Islamic republic. The head of Iran's central bank has argued that it needs the money to purchase coronavirus vaccines, and should be exempt from sanctions.