A Kenosha homeowner kills an intruder during a struggle, police say

A Kenosha homeowner was attacked by a home intruder, fought back and killed the assailant, the city's police department said.

The incident occurred in the 6900 block of 64th Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Friday night.

Kenosha police said officers responded to the area for reports of a suspicious person who was damaging vehicles at random and trying to enter homes.

The person eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner, police said.

"The homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle," police said in a statement.

It's unclear if a weapon was used. A police department spokesperson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that no additional information would be released during the weekend.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kenosha homeowner kills an intruder, police say