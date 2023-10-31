Kenosha library arrest; police officer recognized

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department is highlighting the good work of its officers – and kicks off a new program by saluting Office Myles Smith.

Officer Smith chased down a suspect inside the Southwest Public Library on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 12.

Surveillance and body camera video shows Smith running through the aisles before tackling the suspect and arresting him.

The officer showed up at the library to investigate a stolen bicycle seen outside the library.

The suspect in this case is a registered sex offender and also had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Officer Smith is a 10-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department.