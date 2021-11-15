What will Kenosha look like if Rittenhouse is acquitted?

Kenosha, Wisconsin, locals told Fox News they expect protests if Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted but hope demonstrators remain peaceful and are kept under control.

"There'll be more society disruption, upset, there will probably be some more demonstrations," one woman told Fox News.

"If he's completely exonerated, I think there will be protests," another local said.

Rittenhouse was charged with two counts of homicide for shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and faces an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge for shooting Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, has argued that he fired his weapon in self-defense during the Aug. 25, 2020, unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: JURY COULD BE ALLOWED TO WEIGH LESSER CHARGES AGAINST ACCUSED KENOSHA SHOOTER

"People are worried we're going to have the same problem we had, burning the city down," one resident told Fox News. But he felt "the city has everything under control" since Kenosha had gone through this before and "there's 500 National Guards on standby."

Kyle Rittenhouse talks about how Gaige Grosskreutz was holding his gun when Rittenhouse shot him on Aug. 25, 2020, while testifying during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Nov. 10, 2021. Sean Krajacic/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Amy Perri, owner of Strobbe's Flower Cart, said she assumed there would be protests if Rittenhouse is acquitted "knowing the actions of the people." But she similarly said: "I know Kenosha is ready for them."

KYLE RITTENHOUSE JURY TO HEAR CLOSING ARGUMENTS: LIVE UPDATES

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized roughly 500 National Guard troops to support "local partners in ensuring public safety in conjunction with hundreds of officers from volunteering law enforcement agencies."

Evers said the state continues to be in close contact with partners at the local level to help ensure the "state provides support and resources to help keep the Kenosha community and greater area safe. I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community" and encouraged any demonstrators to protest peacefully.

Story continues

Oliver's Bakery owner Anne Benson told Fox News: "I pray that people won't come in from other states and do more damage."

"I hope that it won't come to the boards on the window. I don't really think it will," she continued.

She said other small businesses came in asking what she was going to do.

"I'm just going to wait," Benson said. "I'm going to think positive because this town has been through so much and I know we don't want to go through it again."

Duck Duck Goose Children's Shop owner Jennifer Wagner also said she would not be boarding up.

"We're not too concerned," Wagner said. She added that she expected any protests to remain peaceful so long as demonstrators were not agitated.

Jurors in Kenosha County Courthouse are expected to begin deliberating Monday after closing arguments.