Kenosha man held on $25K cash bond after chase, crash

Feb. 24—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Kenosha man who led Lake Hallie police on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning before crashing the vehicle in Chippewa Falls is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Daniel L. Nielsen, 38, appeared before Judge Steve Gibbs for a bond hearing. He was checked into the jail at 3:49 a.m. Thursday. Nielsen is being held on possible charges of fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and threats to law enforcement. He also is being held on a warrant from Eau Claire County that was issued Feb. 11. Nielsen will return to court March 1.

Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon said the chase began at 12:16 a.m., when a Lake Hallie officer saw a vehicle driving with no tail lights activated. When the officer attempted to stop the SUV, it sped up and traveled south on Business 53. It later turned north on Highway 53 and entered Chippewa Falls, where officers had deployed spike strips, which stopped the vehicle.

When officers went to apprehend Nielsen, he grabbed a 41-year-old woman in the vehicle by the throat and stated he had a knife. He eventually let the woman go and was taken into custody, Orgon said.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested the $25,000 cash bond, saying that Nielsen had also led Chippewa Falls police on a high-speed chase Feb. 12 before officers utimately stopped pursuit.

"I requested the $25,000 cash bond for the protection of the community," Newell said Thursday morning. "He has multiple prior fleeings in the state."

Court records show that Nielsen was convicted of fleeing or eluding an officer, bail jumping and taking a vehicle without consent in Washington County Court in 2011 and was ordered to serve three years in prison and four years of extended supervision. Nielsen also was convicted of taking a vehicle without consent in Washington County in 2009, and of theft in Waukesha County in 2004.

Nielsen refused to pose for a mugshot in jail Thursday. If Nielsen posts bond, he cannot have any contact with the victim or the victim's residence.