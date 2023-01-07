A Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for throwing a brick and knocking a police officer unconscious during the 2020 protests that were sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Ashton Howard, 29, pleaded guilty to the charge of obstructing an officer engaged in official duties during a civil disorder. In addition to the five years in prison, he'll also serve three years on supervised release and is required to pay $29,000 in restitution related to the medical expenses for the injured officer.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Kenosha Police were attempting to move a damaged police vehicle on Aug. 23, 2020, the same day that Blake was shot and seriously injured by police. Large crowds gathered in protest and became violent. Prosecutors later ruled the shooting was legally justified.

During the protest that night, a Kenosha police vehicle was damaged. While moving the vehicle, Howard threw a brick that struck an officer in the head, knocking him unconscious. The officer, Capt. Thomas Hamm, was taken to the hospital.

During the investigation by the FBI and the Kenosha Police Department, Howard was seen on video throwing the brick that struck Hamm.

“Today’s sentencing of the defendant is reassuring that violence, especially when directed toward law enforcement, is never acceptable in our society,” Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton said in the press release.

Howard is the most recent person sentenced in relation to the protests. Devon Vaughn, 23, of Racine, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for burning a Kenosha furniture store during the 2020 protests. Federal prosecutors also charged two Minnesota men in August 2022 with participating in arsons and looting during Jacob Blake protests.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kenosha man sentenced for injuring officer during 2020 Jacob Blake protests