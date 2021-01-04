Kenosha police, sheriff facing $20 million in damage claims related to Kyle Rittenhouse shootings

Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

MILWAUKEE - The Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department could each be held liable for up to $20 million in civil damages connected to the Aug. 25 shootings by Kyle Rittenhouse.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, who was seriously wounded, and the parents of Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, who was killed, have each served $10 million claim notices with both the city and county.

Claim notices usually are precursors to lawsuits filed against local governments.

Both men, along with Joseph Rosenbaum, were shot by Rittenhouse during a night of protests and civil unrest following the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Jacob Blake shooting: Kenosha braces for more unrest as DA mulls whether to charge officer in Blake shooting

Rittenhouse has been charged with five felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide. He said he fired his AR-15 rifle in self-defense.

It couldn’t be determined Sunday if a claim notice has been served in connection with Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, who also was killed.

The claim notices served by Huber’s family and Grosskreutz say the actions, or inactions, of Kenosha police and Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies are tied to the shootings, said Kimberly Motley, Grosskreutz’s attorney.

“We believe there was some level of negligence on behalf of the city and county,” she said.

The claim notices lack details typically found in civil suits, Motley said.

She said that’s because the plaintiffs don’t want to interfere with the ongoing prosecution of Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois.

He is currently free on $2 million bail while awaiting trial.

Follow Tom Daykin on Twitter: @TomDaykin

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Rittenhouse shootings: Kenosha police, sheriff face $20 million claims

