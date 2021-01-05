Kenosha prepares for unrest, sets curfew ahead of expected charging decision in Jacob Blake shooting

Sophie Carson, Sophie Carson and Rory Linnane, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Ahead of an expected charging decision in the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Kenosha officials, business owners and Wisconsin National Guard troops on Monday were preparing for unrest and activists were calling for the officer to face charges.

Blake's family and Kenosha community leaders on Monday urged police and prosecutors to fire and charge officer Rusten Sheskey in the Aug. 23 shooting that paralyzed Blake and sparked protests against police violence nationwide.

"Police officer Sheskey needs to be fired, indicted and have his day in court," Jacob Blake's uncle Justin Blake said at an evening news conference. "The Blake family one day will get justice. ... We’re a patient family."

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley has said he plans to release his decision on whether to charge Sheskey within the first two weeks of January, but he has not provided a specific date.

Kenosha residents were gearing up for what could be a second round of destructive unrest in five months.

Gov. Tony Evers mobilized 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops Monday to support local law enforcement agencies after local authorities asked for the Guard's help, the governor's office said in a statement.

The Kenosha Common Council Monday unanimously passed a resolution that will allow Mayor John Antaramian to set city-wide curfews during the eight days following Gravely’s decision.

Though Antaramian said 22 people were dialed in for the public comment period on the resolution, just two spoke. A resident introduced as Billy Violet said a curfew could incite more conflict.

“A preemptive curfew is basically showing no trust in the community,” said Violet. “Curfew leads to more opportunities for violent interaction with police, it changes the focus of the night or the day, and it incites anger.”

Chris Ott, executive director of the ACLU of Wisconsin, said the organization opposes city-wide curfews and asked city officials to exempt legal observers from any curfews.

Antaramian introduced the resolution, citing the unrest that erupted in late August following Blake's shooting. The city estimates the days of violence, arson and vandalism cost millions in property damage.

Planned precautions this time include the curfew, reduced bus service, road closures and designation of a space for demonstrations, Antaramian and Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Sunday.

Crews put up fences and concrete barricades Monday morning around the Kenosha County Courthouse, a focal point for much of the unrest that erupted in late August following Blake's shooting.

Businesses in the area were boarding up windows and doors.

Nik Vujovic, co-owner of tattoo shop Parker and Barrow in Kenosha, boards up his windows Monday afternoon. Businesses were taking precautions ahead of the Kenosha County district attorney's decision on whether to charge the officer who shot Jacob Blake in August.

Nik Vujovic, co-owner of tattoo shop Parker and Barrow, was boarding up his windows at 3:30 p.m.

“All the smart businesses are,” he said. “The talk on the internet leads me to believe it’s a good idea.”

Vujovic said he’s not opposed to protesting but worried about people breaking into his business.

“I have no problem with protesting, it’s part of being an American,” he said.

Moe Moe’s Supermarket next door also had boards up, with “Black Lives Matter” written on them.

ACLU urges Kenosha not to issue curfew

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin on Monday urged the Kenosha Common Council not to issue a curfew, saying the curfews in August were enforced in a "discriminatory and arbitrary manner" and that a blanket prohibition on protests would be a violation of protesters' right to free speech.

"An entire community’s right to protest in traditional public forums like streets and sidewalks may not be infringed merely because some people have acted unlawfully previously or in some other place," the ACLU said in a letter to the council.

The ACLU argued that most of those ticketed for curfew violations in August were people protesting for racial justice, and that police largely ignored the dozens of armed men that showed up at the protests.

Kenosha County prosecutors last week added a curfew violation charge against Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with shooting three people and killing two of them on Aug. 25 during a protest after the Blake shooting.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth declared the initial curfew in August, but the ACLU has argued Beth had no legal authority to do so. The organization also says that once the City of Kenosha declared one the next day, it was too vague to be lawfully enforced.

Blake's family calls for justice

At the news conference Monday evening, Tanya McLean of the group Leaders of Kenosha called for protests to remain peaceful.

“No matter what the decision is, we are seeking non-violence. We want people to come out. Make as much noise as you want but we don’t want any destruction," she said.

Michael Bell holds up photo of his son, who was killed by Kenosha police. Jacob Blake’s father and Kenosha activists hold a press conference calling for charges against Officer Rusten Sheskey on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Michael Bell, whose son was fatally shot by Kenosha police in 2004, was not optimistic the district attorney would charge Sheskey.

“I know what the DA is going to do; we’ve lived through this already. The DA’s going to clear them of wrongdoing and that’s exactly what happened in my son’s case," he said.

If Sheskey is not charged, Jacob Blake Sr. promised to take his son's story to federal leaders who would listen.

"Let's be heard around the world," he said. "We're not going to stop in Kenosha."

Justin Blake called for justice for all victims of police violence.

"2021 is the year that we tell the truth and get everybody to stand up and make some noise," he said.

Jacob Blake is working hard in physical therapy, Justin Blake said.

"Mentally he’s on top of the world. He’s our new hero," Justin Blake said. "If anybody can walk again one day it will be my nephew."

Jacob Blake’s father and Kenosha activists hold press conference calling for charges against Officer Rusten Sheskey on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

A group of about 50 supporters of Blake then gathered in the cold to march to Civic Center Park, near the courthouse.

Justin Blake closed the night saying his family would continue fighting no matter Gravely’s decision. “I want everybody to leave here knowing that the Blake family’s gonna keep fighting regardless of what they say in the days coming. This is a chess game, not checkers.”

Blake urged the crowd to stay healthy and protected from COVID. “This stuff is real. It’s killing people left and right,” he said. “If we keep ourselves protected we can win the battle"

Kenosha police, sheriff face $20 million claims

In the Rittenhouse shootings, the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department could face lawsuits seeking up to $20 million in civil damages.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, who was seriously wounded, and the parents of Anthony Huber, 26, who was killed, have each served $10 million claim notices with both the city and county.

Such notices usually are precursors to lawsuits filed against local governments.

The claim notices argue the actions — or inactions — of Kenosha police and Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies are tied to the shootings.

“We believe there was some level of negligence on behalf of the city and county,” said Kimberly Motley, Grosskreutz’s attorney.

Rittenhouse, who turned 18 on Sunday, is due in court — via Zoom — at 1 p.m. Tuesday for arraignment in his criminal case. He is expected to enter a formal not guilty plea.

Rittenhouse is charged with five felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide, and is free on $2 million bail while awaiting trial. His lawyers say he fired his AR-15 rifle in self-defense.

No trial date has been set.

Tom Daykin and Bruce Vielmetti of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jacob Blake decision: Kenosha enacts curfew, National Guard called in

