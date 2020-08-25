Kenosha protests: short video of Jacob Blake shooting tells public all it needs to know

Whenever there is a police shooting — especially one captured on video — law enforcement officials ask the public to refrain from judgment until all the details are sorted out.

They say the video doesn’t tell the entire story.

But the video tells us something.

Particularly the 16-second video clip from Kenosha, which shows a police officer Sunday evening shooting a Black man seven times in the back at close range. The video is the latest in a summer of incidents, a year of incidents, a lifetime of incidents. More.

Yet another Black man was shot by police, this time in the back, and officers failed to use other less-lethal means to detain him.

The video tells us this: Enough is enough.

* * *

The victim, 29-year-old Jacob Blake, is fortunate to be alive.

In the video, Blake is seen standing on the passenger side of a gray SUV. As he walks around the SUV to the driver’s side, two Kenosha police officers are behind him. One officer has his gun pointed toward the middle of Blake’s back.

At least four women are standing on the sidewalk.

Blake pulls up his black shorts once, before opening the driver’s side door to the vehicle.

The officer pointing the gun uses his free hand to grab Blake by his T-shirt. While pulling on the back of Blake’s shirt, he fires his gun at least seven times.

After the shooting, Blake’s body falls forward and presses against the SUV’s horn. One woman, who is clearly distraught, is seen jumping up and down and yelling at the officer.

Bystanders said Blake, the father of six children, had broken up an altercation before officers arrived. Three of his children were in the SUV at the time.

We don't know why he went to the car. We don't know what Blake said, or what the officer said, or what led up to the incident.

There was a report that a bystander heard officers shout that Blake had a knife, but that man did not see a weapon. Authorities have not said much, though Gov. Tony Evers said he's seen nothing to suggest Blake had a knife or other weapon.

Story continues

But we all know the outcome.

The shooting sparked a barrage of unrest, as people took to the streets of Kenosha in protest. Police in riot gear faced off with civilians. Several vehicles including a garbage truck were set ablaze. Nearly a dozen storefronts and other buildings were vandalized.

For those worried about the property damage, your attention is in the wrong place.

Windows, buildings and cars can all be fixed or replaced.

I’m worried about the trauma that people endure when they are subjected to seeing people shot in front of them.

Blake’s children witnessed him being shot. The women who were close to the shooting were traumatized and some of the viewers of the video clip will be traumatized — or retraumatized — when they see it.

Protestors confront Kenosha County Sheriffs Deputies outside the Kenosha Police Department in Kenosha on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Kenosha police shot a man Sunday evening, setting off unrest in the city after a video appeared to show the officer firing several shots at close range into the man's back.

These shootings are taxing. When you hear people say that they are tired, they are talking about the mental toll these shootings leave on them and their communities.

One also has to consider how Black Americans are disproportionately affected by police shootings in the United States.

According to a Washington Post analysis, since Jan. 1, 2015, more than 5,000 people have died in police shootings. Of those, 2,526 were white, 1,318 were black, 918 were Hispanic and 218 were from other racial groups. The race of 602 was unknown.

While more whites are killed by police, when you consider Black Americans account for less than 13% of the U.S. population, the rate of which they are shot and killed by police is more than twice as high, The Washington Post analysis shows.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said Blake’s shooting cuts deeper because it could have been avoided.

“Make no mistake, Blake’s wounds are the result of systemic racism, the policies and practices that entangle our institutions and produce racially disparate outcomes, regardless of the intentions of the people who work within them,” Crowley said in a statement.

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, also chimed in:

“Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally.”

Both are right.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, tweeted he supports a full and thorough investigation. The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by the state Department of Justice.

“While emotions are understandably running high in the Kenosha community and elsewhere, I urge any demonstrators to remain peaceful and give our justice system the opportunity to work,” Johnson said.

He's right, too. But we have to understand the frustration, the pain, the impatience.

That investigation may take months. And in that time, we know, more Black men will be shot by police.

One of my white friends sent me an email Sunday night asking for my thoughts about the shooting. I told him from an untrained eye I can’t understand why Blake was shot in the back.

Why didn’t the officers tackle him to the ground? Or just grab him? Why did the officer feel the need to fire seven times at point-blank range?

My friend responded by saying it’s how officers are trained.

I don’t think any police academy teaches its recruits to fire into an unarmed person’s back seven times.

I asked my friend to consider: If Blake would have been a white woman, would the officer had reacted the same way?

He told me probably not, but that’s just the way things are.

That’s the problem.

Things have been this way forever. It’s the reason Black Lives Matter protesters are marching and asking for police departments to have their budgets cut.

It’s the reason police and community relations are frayed and broken, especially in urban areas across the country.

It’s the reason race in this country continues to divide us — that simple attitude of that’s just the way it is, and not the more pressing question of: What can we do — each and every one of us — to change it.

James E. Causey is an editorial writer for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel where this column first appeared.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kenosha police shooting video has the public talking about Jacob Blake