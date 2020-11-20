Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse released on $2 million bond

Kathryn Krawczyk
·1 min read

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with killing two people during Kenosha, Wisconsin, protests over the summer, was released Friday after posting bail.

Rittenhouse was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and other charges in the Aug. 25 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in Kenosha. His attorney paid a $2 million cash bond on Friday, and Rittenhouse left the Kenosha County Jail that afternoon.

In late August, thousands of people turned out in Kenosha to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Members of militia groups and others claiming to be defending Kenosha businesses — Rittenhouse seemingly among them — also turned up and clashed with protesters.

Rittenhouse, who is from Illinois, was extradited to Wisconsin at the end of October to face homicide and attempted homicide charges. Rittenhouse's lawyers say he plans to plead not guilty to all charges, as they claim his actions were taken in self defense.

