Kenosha shooting victims identified, remembered as 'sweet,' 'loving' guys by family and friends

The two men who were gunned down during a chaotic night of demonstrations over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin this week have been identified by family and friends as “sweet” and “loving” protesters.

Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, died after police said a 17-year-old gunman who was illegally carrying a rifle shot them in the streets of Kenosha, the city where cops shot and wounded an unarmed Blake in front of his kids on Sunday.

Videos shared on social media appear to show Huber and Rosenbaum trying to take down the suspect late Tuesday night moments after the teen reportedly shot another protester. The third victim, 36-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

A friend and local business owner described the three activists as peaceful demonstrators who reportedly rallied against police brutality and systemic racism while condemning the use of violence during protests.