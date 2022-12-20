Kenosha shootout leaves three injured and one dead after police responded to a hostage situation

Last night Kenosha PD responded to a hostage situation where a gunman opened fire on officers. KPD say the shooter is dead and three victims are in varying conditions.

Law enforcement responded to what the Kenosha Police Department called a hostage situation late Monday, during which a gunman opened fire on officers trying to gain access to a home near 13th Avenue and 56th Street.

Police say the exchange left the suspected shooter dead and three injured, with at least one victim in critical condition and another in serious condition.

Around 8:19 p.m., Kenosha Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an active shooter. Officers were met with gunfire and returned gunfire in an attempt to enter the home.

After shooting stopped and officers gained access to the home, they found three individuals had been injured before or during the crossfire. All were taken to nearby hospitals.

It's not yet known how each victim sustained their injuries, and DOJ officials have not yet responded to inquiries.

No law enforcement personnel were injured, and the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Wisconsin Division of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the incident investigation and will coordinate with multiple law-enforcement agencies. The DCI already said that all agencies are "fully cooperating,” and once it reviews evidence and determines the facts of the incident, it will turn over investigative reports to the Kenosha County District Attorney.

