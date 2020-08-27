Kenosha teen shooting suspect charged with 6 criminal counts, including first degree homicides

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old arrested in connection to the fatal shootings of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night, has been charged with six criminal counts, Reuters reports.

The charges include first degree reckless homicide related to the death of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and first degree intentional homicide in the death of 26-year-old Anthony Huber, as well as attempted first degree intentional homicide, two charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, and a possession of a dangerous weapon charge, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Molly Beck reports. "[P]olice say Rittenhouse fired an AR-15-style rifle at protesters after a chaotic confrontation in the streets," The Washington Post reports, adding that additionally "Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, Wisconsin, was shot in the arm and is expected to recover."

Rittenhouse was reportedly police-obsessed, and had evidently traveled to Kenosha from his home over the border in Illinois to oppose the demonstrations sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

More stories from theweek.com

7 scathingly funny cartoons about the Republican National Convention

Is the Republican Party a cult of personality?

Fox News' Chris Wallace calls out co-hosts for defending armed vigilantes

