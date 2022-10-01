New Kensington-Arnold School District addresses ‘offensive’ video posted by Valley HS students

The New Kensington-Arnold School District addressed a video posted by students at Valley High School that contained what the district calls inappropriate content and offensive language.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a letter sent to families by superintendent Chris Sefcheck said the video has been removed and the district has started an investigation.

“The video that was posted has caused a great deal of anxiety, anger, frustration and disruption of school/district operations,” the letter states.

Sefcheck told The Trib the video contained sexual connotations.

The Trib also said officials don’t know when the video was made, but it was posted to YouTube on Thursday and was shared on social media.

According to The Trib, Sefcheck wasn’t sure how many times the video was viewed before it was removed. It’s also unclear at this time how many students were involved.

Some students have already been disciplined, and more will be as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

