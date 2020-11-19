Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. and QuantumScape Corporation Announce Final Exchange Ratio for Proposed Business Combination

·8 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif. and WESTBURY, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KCAC) ("Kensington") and QuantumScape Corporation ("QuantumScape") today announced that they have determined the exchange ratio to be 4.02175014920 as of the anticipated date for Closing (as defined below) in accordance with the terms of the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of September 2, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to Business Combination Agreement, dated as of September 21, 2020 (as so amended, the "Business Combination Agreement"), among Kensington, Kensington Merger Sub Corp. and QuantumScape, pursuant to which, among other things, Kensington and QuantumScape will enter into a business combination. Capitalized terms used in this press release but not otherwise defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Business Combination Agreement.

Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Business Combination Agreement, at the closing of the business combination (the "Closing"), each outstanding share of QuantumScape's Class A common stock, together with each share of QuantumScape's preferred stock that is outstanding immediately prior to the Closing and convertible into a share of QuantumScape's Class A common stock pursuant to the provisions of QuantumScape's certificate of incorporation, and each outstanding share of QuantumScape's Class B common stock, together with each share of QuantumScape's preferred stock that is outstanding immediately prior to the Closing and convertible into a share of QuantumScape's Class B common stock pursuant to the provisions of QuantumScape's certificate of incorporation, will be cancelled and automatically converted into the right to receive shares of Kensington Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, or shares of Kensington Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, as applicable, with each holder's shares rounded down to the nearest whole number.

The exchange ratio as of the anticipated date for Closing is higher than the exchange ratio (calculated in accordance with the Business Combination Agreement as of the date of the initial signing of the Business Combination Agreement) that was set out in the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement, dated November 12, 2020, that was filed by Kensington with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and distributed to its stockholders.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.

Kensington is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination in the automotive sector. Kensington is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners LLC and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Daniel Huber. Kensington is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

For additional information, please visit www.autospac.com.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape, founded in 2010 in California, is a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles. The company's mission is to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future.

For additional information, please visit www.quantumscape.com.

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the transaction, Kensington has filed a registration statement on Form S-4, including a proxy statement/prospectus/information statement (the "Registration Statement"), with the SEC, which includes a proxy statement distributed to holders of Kensington's common stock in connection with Kensington's solicitation of proxies for the vote by Kensington's stockholders with respect to the transaction and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, a prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to QuantumScape's stockholders in connection with the transaction, and an information statement to QuantumScape's stockholders regarding the transaction. The Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC, and Kensington commenced mailing the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement to its stockholders, on November 12, 2020. Investors and security holders and other interested parties are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement, and any amendments thereto and any other documents filed with the SEC when they become available, carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information about Kensington, QuantumScape and the transaction. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement and other documents filed with the SEC by Kensington through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp., 1400 Old Country Road, Suite 301, Westbury, NY 11590.

Participants in the Solicitation

Kensington and QuantumScape and their respective directors and certain of their respective executive officers and other members of management and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Kensington and QuantumScape is set forth in the Registration Statement. Stockholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the Registration Statement carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Kensington's proposed business combination with QuantumScape and Kensington's ability to consummate the business combination with QuantumScape are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Kensington and QuantumScape disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Kensington and QuantumScape caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Kensington and QuantumScape. In addition, Kensington and QuantumScape caution you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could delay the business combination or give rise to the termination of the agreements related thereto; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Kensington or QuantumScape regarding the business combination; (iii) the inability to complete the business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Kensington, or other conditions to closing in the transaction agreements; (iv) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts Kensington's or QuantumScape's current plans and operations; (v) QuantumScape's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of QuantumScape to grow and manage growth profitably following the business combination; (vi) costs related to the business combination; (vii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (viii) the possibility that QuantumScape may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (ix) the possibility that the expected timeframe for, and other expectations regarding the development and performance of, QuantumScape's products will differ from current assumptions. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement and Kensington's periodic filings with the SEC. Kensington's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

For Investors
QuantumScapeIR@icrinc.com

For Media
QuantumScapePR@icrinc.com
media@quantumscape.com

For Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.
Dan Huber
Chief Financial Officer
dan@kensington-cap.com
703-674-6514

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kensington-capital-acquisition-corp-and-quantumscape-corporation-announce-final-exchange-ratio-for-proposed-business-combination-301176635.html

SOURCE Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Pentagon says it shot down unarmed missile in sea-based test

    In a first for the Pentagon's push to develop defenses against intercontinental-range ballistic missiles capable of striking the United States, a missile interceptor launched from a U.S. Navy ship at sea hit and destroyed a mock ICBM in flight on Tuesday, officials said. Previous tests against ICBM targets had used interceptors launched from underground silos in the United States. If further, more challenging tests prove successful, the ship-based approach could add to the credibility and reliability of the Pentagon’s existing missile defense system.

  • Canadian indigenous group to invest up to C$1 billion in Keystone oil pipeline

    Keystone XL (KXL) would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. The investment by Natural Law Energy, a coalition of five First Nations, comes with KXL construction well underway in Canada.

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Saudi Arabia concerned over Israeli moves in East Jerusalem: statement

    Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday voiced "deep concern" over the Israeli authorities' decision to invite contractor bids to build 1,257 new settlements near East Jerusalem and said it contravened international resolutions. "The ministry affirms the Kingdom's condemnation and rejection of the move, which contravenes international resolutions," it said in a statement. Israel moved ahead on Sunday with a settler housing plan in the area, a step critics said aimed to shore up the project before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump fired his top election security official, but the agency's debunking website lives on for now

    On Wednesday morning, national security officials were still trying to determine whether President Trump’s decision to oust Chris Krebs would impact the ongoing work of his former agency.

  • China calls for action from Australia amid worsening ties

    China on Wednesday called on Australia to take action to stem worsening relations between the two countries, in the latest indication that Beijing will offer few if any compromises to resolve their disputes. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments came the same day that China’s embassy in Canberra delivered a list of 14 areas of disagreement between the sides in which China expects Australia to change direction, Australian media reported. Zhao made it clear China holds Australia responsible for the deterioration in ties, saying that “whoever started the trouble should end it.”

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker

    Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the party losing seats to Republicans in the Nov. 3 election. The full House still must vote for speaker in early January, when Republicans will put up their own candidate for the job, but are likely to lose since they will be in the minority in the 435-seat chamber. As speaker, Pelosi, 80, sets the agenda in the House and is second in line for the presidency should there be a vacancy.

  • How Biden's White House media operation will differ from Trump's

    The White House Press Office, one of the most visible parts of any presidential administration, is going to look very different under Joe Biden. 

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.

  • UK will ban new gas-powered cars by 2030

    The UK has moved up its deadline for banning the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered cars by five years, to 2030 - all part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cast as the country's, quote, ''green revolution.'' Johnson, a member of the Conservative Party, wants to underscore his green credentials and also cut net emissions to zero by 2050. After Brexit battles, national lockdowns, and domestic political problems, he's hoping this will help reset his government, and its image with the public. Last year, Britain lbecame the first G7 country to set such a zero-emissions target, which will require major changes in the way Britons travel, use energy, and eat. Johnson says the plan will mobilize $16 billion of government money, with as much as three times that amount coming from the private sector, and create and support 250,000 highly skilled green jobs in the next decade. Under the new plan, the sale of hybrid cars and vans would also be banned from 2035.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo snapped at reporters at a tense coronavirus press briefing where he learned that NYC schools were closing amid a spike in new infections

    The briefing overlapped with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio running over five hours late to his own COVID-19 news conference.

  • Armenia's conflict is over, but turmoil remains

    Russia has moved trucks mounted with rocket launchers into the land corridor between Armenia and Azerbaijan following the latest ceasefire there. Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed for peacekeeping after the conflict, but the crisis here isn't over. The hardware that Reuters reporters have seen moving include a tank, and a Soviet-era system that can fire 40 rockets in around 20 seconds. Their deployment suggests Moscow isn't taking any chances, as its forces secure the territory. Meanwhile, Armenia is battling through political chaos, which prompted its foreign minister to resign on Monday. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government has faced intense backlash after signing the ceasefire, which lost them much of their territory in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region. Thousands have protested demanding his resignation. Armenia’s president also said the government should step down and a snap parliamentary election should be held. The ceasefire ended six weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. The place is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but was populated by ethnic Armenians -- who see the deal as a defeat. Armenian’s living in the surrounding villages have held tearful prayers before leaving the territory. Some even set their own homes on fire before Azeri troops moved in.