New Kensington girl survives fall from 3rd-story window

Aug. 24—A New Kensington girl survived a 35-to-40-foot fall from an apartment building window Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue around 12:50 p.m., according to a Westmoreland County emergency dispatcher.

Police said the girl, whose age was not available, fell from the top window on the side of the apartment building that sits back from Fifth Avenue.

How and why she fell from the window were not immediately known, as police said they were just beginning to investigate.

Police said an air conditioner had been in the window and was recently removed, possibly by the girl herself. The air conditioner was inside the apartment.

Police could not say how badly the girl was hurt or comment on the extent of her injuries.

The girl appeared to have bandages on both of her arms as she was being loaded on a stretcher into an ambulance. Police said she was being taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison for treatment.

