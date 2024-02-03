New Kensington gun shop back open after burglary; search for stolen firearms continues

A Westmoreland County gun shop is reopening just under two weeks after nearly two dozen guns were stolen from the business.

“All the glass cases were smashed. Guns missing, front of the building smashed into, just disbelief,” said Roy Berg, the owner of RC Firearms LLC.

On January 22nd, two men slammed a truck into Berg’s New Kensington gun shop, using the vehicle as a “battering ram.” They quickly snatched 22 guns from inside the cases. Four people have since been charged in the burglary. So far, police have found three of the stolen guns.

Berg is eager to get the business going again with additional security measures in place.

“Who thought they would drive a truck through the building? So, unfortunately, we’ve had to make some bigger upgrades,” Berg said.

There are now concrete barriers in front of the door to keep the store from being the target of other thieves.

“If you’re breaking into a gun store to steal a gun, that means you cannot buy a gun legally. So that gun is going to do something that’s not good, and that’s the truth of it,” Berg said.

Only Channel 11 was there Friday as U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and local law enforcement officers searched the Allegheny River for the stolen guns.

“There [are] various search patterns that we’ll use so we can clear a whole area, but divers will also be equipped with metal detectors that will help in the search,” said Darrick Gerano, Administrative Director of Murrysville Medic One.

Berg tells Channel 11 that the burglars took guns but no ammunition. Still, between the theft and damage, he’s out $20,000.

Police plan to be back out in the river searching for the stolen guns on Sunday.

