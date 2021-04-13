New Kensington man accused of threatening to kill police with ax, knife
Apr. 12—New Kensington police say a city man was holding an ax and a knife when he threatened to kill officers serving him with a protection-from-abuse order.
A criminal complaint filed against Oleg Vivcharchyn, 32, said police used a Taser to subdue him during the encounter Thursday.
Police said a woman came to their station Wednesday asking for help in serving the PFA order. Police said she told them that the county sheriff twice tried to serve it on Vivcharchyn, but he would either hide or leave the residence.
The woman told police that Vivcharchyn refused her requests to leave the residence and threatened her, and that she was in fear for her life. She was staying with a neighbor, leaving the home to him, where she said he had caused extensive damage.
Police said that when officers arrived, Vivcharchyn was nailing the front door and barricading himself inside. They said he then produced an ax and a knife and began threatening officers, saying, "This is my legal residence that I built in 1995," and "If you come in here I'll (expletive) kill you."
Police said he refused to comply with officers' orders to drop the ax and knife.
Police set up a perimeter around the residence and tried to negotiate with Vivcharchyn. While one officer was in front, four entered from the back. When they ordered him to drop the ax and knife and get on the floor, police said Vivcharchyn refused and told the officers to get out.
The first attempt to subdue Vivcharchyn with a Taser failed because he had on multiple layers of clothing, including a heavy sweater, police said. A second attempt worked, and he was taken into custody without further incident.
Vivcharchyn did not have an attorney listed in court records.
New Kensington police charged Vivcharchyn with resisting arrest, obstructing administration of law enforcement, making terroristic threats, trespassing and mischief. He was denied bail during an arraignment Friday and sent to Westmoreland County Prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 22.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .