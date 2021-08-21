New Kensington man again accused of threatening people with gun

Aug. 21—A man New Kensington police arrested in October on charges of threatening a woman with a gun was arrested Friday morning after police say he threatened a group of people with a firearm.

Police charged Malachi Supreme Hayes, 23, of Kenneth Avenue, with carrying a firearm without a license and disorderly conduct.

Hayes entered a negotiated guilty plea March 3 stemming from his arrest in October, in which police said he had threatened a woman with a gun at Valley Royal Court and was arrested after a foot chase.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to simple assault. Charges of terroristic threats and escape were dismissed.

He was sentenced to up to 23 months confinement, with credit for time served, and ordered to have a mental health evaluation. He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim or Valley Royal Court. He was released from Westmoreland County Prison on March 4.

A criminal complaint filed against Hayes in the latest case said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m.

A man had flagged down an Arnold police officer and said that a man was at an address in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue brandishing a gun and pointing it at a group of people.

Police said that when an officer arrived, a man matching the description given to the Arnold officer took off running toward Fifth Avenue.

The officer found the man, later identified as Hayes, and ordered him to the ground. Police said Hayes complied.

Police said officers canvassed the area and found a black Ruger that was thrown into a bush near the front door of a building. The firearm had one .380-caliber round in the chamber and two in its magazine.

Police said they reviewed video surveillance footage that showed Hayes arguing with several people, but a firearm was never seen on him. On another camera, police said they saw Hayes running behind a residence toward a bush and discarding the gun. The footage shows it falling out of the bush onto the ground.

Hayes did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Hayes was arraigned Friday morning before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. and taken to Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .