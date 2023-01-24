New Kensington man appeals conviction for 2020 Arnold fatal shooting

Jan. 24—The lawyer for a New Kensington man sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 fatal shooting of a man in Arnold claims trial evidence supports his client's claim of self-defense.

In an appeal filed Monday, Assistant Public Defender John Sweeney argued convictions of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, reckless endangerment, burglary and a weapons offense against Mario Gatti, 33, should be overturned and his sentence vacated.

Prosecutors contended Gatti barged into an Arnold home and fired two rounds at an unarmed Michael Coover Jr., 33. He threatened two women and a baby as he fled the residence, they said.

At trial, Gatti claimed he and Coover had an ongoing dispute over a $300 drug debt that involved a series of escalating texted threats and allegations that Coover was responsible for previous attacks on Gatti during several weeks before the fatal shooting.

Gatti testified he went to the Arnold home to discuss the ongoing dispute with Coover and shot the man in self-defense. He claims in his appeal that jurors should have found him not guilty of the murder and other offenses.

"The testimony and evidence introduced at trial did not contradict the defendant's explanation of the events on the date of the incident, nor did (it) negate the defense evidence of the continued intimidation and harassment of the defendant by Michael Coover," the appeal states.

Gatti claimed the prosecution presented no evidence that countered the defense's claim that Gatti acted in self-defense in response to Coover's aggressive actions toward him.

The defense also argues that the consecutive sentences totaling another 21 to 45 years in prison imposed by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani were improper and excessive.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .