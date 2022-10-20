New Kensington man claims self-defense in shooting death

A New Kensington man on trial for the shooting death of a man in Arnold more than two years ago claims he fired the shots in self-defense.

Mario Matthew Gatti, 33, was the only defense witness to testify Wednesday in the Westmoreland County jury trial, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.

Gatti shot and killed Michael Coover, 33, on Jan. 16, 2020.

He told jurors he intended to talk to Coover that day because he said the Brackenridge man was threatening him.

Gatti told jurors he and Coover had a disagreement about a $300 debt that Gatti claimed he was owed for a drug sale. He said Coover sent him a series of threatening text messages and was responsible for four previous shooting incidents targeting him.

Gatti said he never reported any of the shootings to police.

Prosecutors say Gatti intended to shoot and kill Coover and that he fled after the shooting. He was found by police in April on a beach near Jacksonville, Florida.

He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, burglary, a weapons offense, reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday.

