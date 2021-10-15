New Kensington man gets 4-to-11-year prison sentence for four 2019 crimes

Oct. 15—A New Kensington man was ordered Thursday to serve from four to 11 years in prison for a series of crimes committed in 2019, including the strangulation of a former girlfriend.

Kalell Dired McCord, 29, pleaded guilty in August to multiple counts in four cases filed over the last two years. The guilty plea was part of a negotiation that requires he serve at least four years behind bars.

Westmoreland County Judge Scott Mears' sentence covers four separate concurrent prison terms.

McCord did not speak during the court hearing.

"The sentence is below (standard) guidelines to facilitate the plea and Mr. McCord accepted responsibility for his actions," said Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro.

According to court records, police first charged McCord for an incident on Jan. 21, 2019 in New Kensington after he fled from a moving vehicle that subsequently crashed through a fence and into a Leishman Avenue home. Authorities said police attempted to stop McCord's vehicle for a traffic violation when he took evasive actions and eventually fled on foot before the car came to a stop.

New Kensington police again charged McCord four months later, in April, after he was taken into custody for an outstanding arrest warrant. Police said they found heroin in McCord's possession.

On Sept. 14, 2019, police said McCord assaulted a former girlfriend in New Kensington. According to court records, the woman said she endured two days of beatings and was strangled by McCord.

A month later, on Oct. 30, 2019, Arnold police arrested McCord during a traffic stop in which he was a passenger in a vehicle that authorities said operated with a broken taillight. Police said McCord initially gave a false identity and a later search of the vehicle found drug paraphernalia, heroin, cash and a hand gun that authorities said he did have a license to possess.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .