New Kensington man pleads guilty to homicide by vehicle in death of woman

Jun. 21—A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Monday to driving drunk when a woman died in 2017 after falling from his moving pickup in Lower Burrell.

James Jay Jenniches, 55, formerly of Vandergrift, pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence, avoiding a trial. He is charged in the Oct. 5, 2017, death of Michele Kerr, 49, of Leechburg.

She was fatally injured when she apparently fell from Jenniches' moving pickup at Wildlife Lodge Road and Route 56 in Lower Burrell. Police said the pair argued in the parking lot of the American Legion and she jumped onto the bumper of his truck as he tried to drive away.

Court papers state Jenniches told police he believed Kerr had gotten off the bumper and that he headed toward Route 56. But he heard banging on the roof of his truck and saw Kerr was standing on the cover over the pickup's bed when she fell off, according to court papers. At the time, Jenniches' didn't have a valid drivers license, police said.

Prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges against Jenniches.

Defense attorney Christopher Urbano asked Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio whether she would consider placing Jenniches on home electronic monitoring pending his sentencing hearing.

"At this point, it sounds like it might be a good idea," Urbano said.

"Are you saying that he feels he needs the structure or accountability?" the judge asked.

"Something like that," he replied.

The pair agreed to potentially discuss the issue further after Jenniches undergoes a drug and alcohol evaluation before a sentencing hearing is scheduled in about 90 days.

