New Kensington man pleads guilty to intentional crash

A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault and other charges for crashing his car into a vehicle being driven by his girlfriend while his mother and two children were passengers.

Jamar Freshley, 33, told his girlfriend “I love you” as he was escorted out of a Westmoreland County courtroom Wednesday, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.

Police said the impact of the crash, which occurred last October, flipped the vehicle on to its side at the intersection of Ewing Street and Constitution Boulevard in Arnold, leaving the two women and two children, ages 2 and 5, temporarily trapped. The women were treated for injuries, police said.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears sentenced Freshley to serve three to six years in prison, and to pay nearly $13,000 in restitution.

Defense attorney Patricia Elliott-Rentler said the crash was a result of a domestic dispute between Freshley and his girlfriend. After the trial, she said Freshley didn’t know the children were in the car, the Trib reports.

As part of the plea deal, charges of aggravated assault involving the two children were dismissed.

Freshley also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of witness intimidation for calling his girlfriend more than 200 times while incarcerated to ask her not to testify against him.

His girlfriend told the judge she supported the sentence, the Trib reports.

“I just would like to make sure our children can visit him,” she said.

