New Kensington man pleads guilty to sale of fatal drugs in 2017 overdose

Sep. 11—A New Kensington man was ordered to serve at least five years in prison in connection with the sale of drugs used in a fatal overdose in 2017.

Martez D. "Chico" Whitlow, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of drug delivery resulting in death and an additional drug-related count in connection with the May 2017 death of 32-year-old Justin Yohe of New Kensington. One drug count and a charge that Whitlow used a communication device for a criminal purpose was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Police said Whitlow sold fentanyl-laced heroin to Donald K. Lewandowski, who then then sold the drugs to Yohe for $65.

Yohe was found dead in his Freeport Road home. According to court records, police found evidence that he had called Lewandowski prior to the overdose.

Police said Lewandowski admitted he sold heroin to Yohe that he had bought from Whitlow.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears sentenced Whitlow to serve 5-to-10 years in prison.

Lewandowski, 33, of East Pittsburgh, was also charged with drug delivery resulting in death. His case is scheduled for trial in October, also before Mears.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello said Lewandowski has cooperated with investigators and that plea negotiations are underway to resolve the case.

Lewandowski served about three weeks in jail following his arrest and was freed in July 2018 after he posted $10,000 bail.

