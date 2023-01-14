New Kensington man receives life prison sentence for Arnold fatal shooting

Jan. 13—Shirley Clegg didn't mince any words for the man who killed her brother.

"I hope you never know peace because I will never know peace," Clegg testified Friday during a sentencing hearing for Mario Gatti.

Gatti, 33, of New Kensington was convicted of first-degree murder in October for the January 2020 killing of Clegg's brother, Michael Coover Jr. of Brackenridge.

"I hate your spirit, and I hate your soul. I hope every day you are in that cell kills you," Clegg said.

A Westmoreland County jury found Gatti guilty of fatally shooting an unarmed Coover in the kitchen of an Arnold home. On his way out after the shooting, Gatti pointed a gun at two women as a baby, Coover's child, sat nearby in a playpen, police said.

Gatti claimed he feared for his life and acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Coover. He testified at trial that they exchanged a series of threatening text messages that involved a $300 debt over the sale of drugs and was previously threatened by Coover. Gatti claimed he came to the Arnold home to discuss those ongoing issues with Coover.

Prosecutors said Coover was targeted and shot twice.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced Gatti to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gatti also was ordered to serve additional consecutive sentences of 21 to 45 years in prison for burglary, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and a weapons offense in connection with Coover's murder.

Gatti read a brief statement at the conclusion of the hearing to demand the judge explicitly state the legal statutes to which he was being sentenced.

Gatti's lawyer, assistant public defender John Sweeney, said his client was remorseful.

"It was a terrible day. He went there to stop threats to him, his family and loved ones. He's been consistent in expressing regret for what happened," Sweeney said.

Gatti fled town after the shooting and was found nearly three months later on a beach near Jacksonville, Fla. He was taken into custody wearing an American flag bathing suit.

Coover's family members, including his 10-year-old son, King, testified they continue to struggle with the ramifications and memories of the fatal shooting. The child told the judge he still has nightmares about the shooting.

"I don't deserve to be afraid, and I want you (Gatti) to feel my fear," he testified.

Coover's girlfriend, Robin Barnett, told Gatti she looked forward to his misery in prison.

"That was your last visit to the beach," Barnett said. "Life is going on without you. I can rest knowing that for the rest of your life you will never be in control."

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .