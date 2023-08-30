New Kensington man sentenced for child sex assault

Aug. 29—A New Kensington man was ordered to serve up to 13 years in prison for the sexual assault of a child.

Chester Elmer Green Jr. 63, was convicted in June by a Westmoreland County jury of molesting a 9-year-old girl in 2013 and 2014. Green was found guilty aggravated indecent assault and misdemeanor charges of indecent assault and child endangerment. The jury acquitted Green of one felony charge of corruption of minors.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears sentenced Green, who previously worked as a youth swim instructor, to serve at least 6 1/2 years in prison and an additional five years on probation.

Green's accuser was 16 when she came forward with the allegations in 2020 and testified earlier this year she did not initially disclose the alleged sexual assaults out of concern for her parent's safety.

Green denied the allegations and was the lone defense witness to testify during the two-day trial.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .