New Kensington man sentenced to probation, house arrest in drunken-driving arrest

Nov. 26—A New Kensington man was sentenced to seven years of probation Tuesday after city police said they used a Taser on him during a drunken-driving arrest.

Lee Edward Jones, 54, was sentenced to 18 months under electronic home monitoring on charges of fleeing from police, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and speeding. He pleaded guilty in September.

Police said they attempted to stop Jones May 25, 2019 on Stevenson Boulevard when he was traveling 58 mph in a 40 mph zone during heavy rain. He continued onto Oates Boulevard, pulled into a driveway there and got out, ignoring police commands, according to court papers.

When an officer grabbed him by the arm, police said Jones pulled away and to continued to ignore commands from the officer, who eventually used a Taser on the suspect. Jones was hospitalized after the arrest for complaints of back pain, police said.

Investigators reported finding open containers of alcohol inside Jones' Jeep. His blood alcohol content was 0.214%, nearly three times the legal limit for driving in Pennsylvania.

A sentencing order indicates he has been undergoing drug and alcohol and mental health treatment. He was ordered to continue that and could have his 18 month house arrest sentence reduced to 12 months if he is fully compliant with treatment. A status conference will be scheduled for September.

Jones' drivers license was suspended for 18 months.

