New Kensington man to serve 5-10 year prison term for meth lab in parents' basement

Jan. 4—A New Kensington man will serve up to 10 years in prison in connection with a methamphetamine laboratory found in his parents' basement.

Sean Christopher Smith, 36, was convicted in October by a Westmoreland County jury of multiple charges of possession of drugs used to make methamphetamines and two additional offenses of reckless endangerment. The jury acquitted Smith of one charge of operating a meth lab.

In court on Monday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears ordered Smith to serve 5-to-10 years in prison.

Prosecutors asked Smith serve up to 14 years behind bars.

"I certainly don't believe Mr. Smith can't be rehabilitated," Mears said.

Police said Smith was arrested in March 2020 on an outstanding arrest warrant. When investigators searched his parents' Third Avenue home in New Kensington, they found equipment used to make methamphetamines and about 400 grams of the drug.

Investigators said Smith admitted he previously attempted to manufacture the drugs but hadn't done so in about a year.

Smith did not testify during his two-day trial, but defense lawyers argued to jurors that the only evidence that linked Smith to the meth lab was a July 2019 purchase of over-the-counter medicine commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine.

His lawyers previously said Smith will appeal the conviction. In court on Monday, Smith appeared to accept responsibility for the meth lab.

"I've been an addict since I was 14," Smith said. "I really did try to stay clean. I'm sorry for wasting everyone's time with this trial."

