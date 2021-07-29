New Kensington police accuse man of threatening woman with gun

Jul. 28—New Kensington police accused a city man of pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to kill her during a fight Monday night.

Police said in a criminal complaint that they went to the 700 block of Kimball Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. for a reported domestic assault in which a woman said Kevin Edward McGhee, 47, was intoxicated when he pushed and threatened her by aiming a handgun at her.

Police said they got a written statement from the woman, in which she said that she and McGhee had been arguing since Saturday morning because he had been drinking. While arguing on Monday, the woman said McGhee "pulled out the gun from the case, pointed it at me and said he was gonna kill me," the complaint said.

The woman said she called 911 after McGhee pushed her in the kitchen. She said McGhee went across the street to Gunny's Lounge.

The woman told police the gun was still in the house, but she was unable to find it for officers, police said.

Police said they found McGhee at the bar.

When officers entered the bar, police said McGhee tried to leave through the back door, where Arnold officers were waiting.

When he was arrested outside, police said McGhee smelled heavily of alcohol, slurred his speech and appeared to be under the influence. Police said McGhee told officers he did not have the gun on him, and that he had placed it by dog food in the house, where officers found it.

McGhee did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Police charged McGhee with making terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness. He was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Frank Pallone Jr. and sent to Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12.

