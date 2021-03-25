New Kensington police charge Jeannette man with sexually assaulting girl, who became pregnant

Brian C. Rittmeyer, The Valley News-Dispatch, Tarentum, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 25—New Kensington police have charged a Jeannette man with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, who became pregnant.

Police said they began an investigation in September after getting a report that a teen had given birth to a son in November 2019 at UPMC Magee Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The father was identified as Marcus Franklin Crawford, 25, who police said in a criminal complaint is seven years and seven months older than the girl. Police said the child was conceived when the girl was 15 and unable to legally give consent under Pennsylvania's age of consent statute.

Police said they interviewed the girl several times, including a forensic interview in October. Police said she told them she met Crawford in May 2018, shortly after her 15th birthday and when she was living in New Kensington and Crawford was helping a neighbor move.

Police said when they interviewed Crawford in November, he admitted having sex with the girl the day he met her, during which they smoked marijuana together.

Police said the girl told officers she and Crawford had been together for more than 18 months. Crawford moved in with her and her mother in September 2018, and they got engaged in November 2018.

Based on the child's date of birth and that the girl had a full-term pregnancy, police said the child would have been conceived in March 2019, when the girl was 15.

Police said Crawford told them he did not know the girl was 15 when they first met. He claimed that he did not find out her age until after she was pregnant, which was several weeks before her 16th birthday.

Police said Crawford "commented several times that he regrets not checking about her age," and that "he felt betrayed that the victim didn't tell him" her age.

The girl told police that Crawford had gotten physical with her during their time together, and that he brought cocaine a couple of times, which they used together in spring 2018, according to the complaint. She claimed Crawford wanted her to smoke marijuana with cocaine during her pregnancy, telling her it would not hurt the baby, but she refused.

Crawford did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Crawford is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault. He was arraigned Wednesday before New Kensington District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. and sent to the Westmoreland County Prison on $75,000 bail.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 1.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Congress approves extension of small business Paycheck Protection Program

    A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday agreed to extend the coronavirus pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) until the end of May, giving small businesses more time to apply and the government more time to process requests. The bill, passed on a vote of 92-7, has already been approved by the House of Representatives and now goes to Democratic President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law. The PPP provides loans to small businesses struggling to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in millions of businesses curtailing their operations or even shutting down for periods.

  • Kitten found ‘frightened and alone’ gets home with Durham police officer who saved it

    “We couldn’t leave the kitten in the street.”

  • School aid charged with sexually assaulting children

    Anthony Troupe is in a Bucks County prison after he allegedly sexually assaulted two children, including one as young as three years old.

  • NFL player Justin Herron credited with saving woman, 71, from 'vicious attack'

    Tempe, Arizona, police said the attack "could've been much worse" if Herron and another man had not intervened.

  • Woman convicted in adoption scam has ditched her home confinement, NC officials say

    The 41-year-old was supposed to serve the remainder of her prison sentence at her house in Asheville.

  • Why Does Joe Biden Hate Due Process?

    The New York State Assembly has selected the lawyers who will investigate allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo that could result in his impeachment. The allegations include sexual-harassment charges made by at least nine women. President Biden recently said that Governor Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirms the allegations. Really? It’s a shame that such a sensible position, in line with the American conception of “innocent until proven guilty,” isn’t reflected in Biden’s policy goals for sexual-misconduct cases in schools. Earlier this month, he signed an executive order directing the Education Department to review the groundbreaking changes that the Trump administration made to how schools nationwide handle sexual misconduct under Title IX. It signals a potentially major blow to due process for students even as Biden advocates for due process for Governor Cuomo. Hypocrisy aside, Biden’s stance on Title IX comes as no surprise. This is not his first foray into Title IX reform. He headed the Obama administration’s task force on sexual assault on campus, which pushed unreliable statistics to justify showing zero concern for the due-process rights of respondents. Predictably, then, the clear intention behind the executive order is to take us back to the bad old days when an accusation equaled guilt. The two of us have had experience on both sides of the regulations — one of us from inside the Education Department, helping shape the regulations, and the other from the outside, representing scores of accused students under the Obama-Biden regime. We have seen firsthand why the regulations were needed, the work that went into promulgating them, and the beneficial effects they have had. First, the work. The regulations were the product of scrupulous adherence to the formal rulemaking process. The Education Department met with hundreds of stakeholders, issued a proposed regulation, responded to more than 124,000 public comments, and published final regulations with many changes based on public input. This two-and-a-half-year process stood in sharp contrast to the Obama-Biden approach of imposing, by fiat, “Dear Colleague” letters lacking any public participation. Second, the effect. In short, it has been night and day. The regulations require schools to offer educational supports to alleged victims. When institutions investigate allegations, no more can colleges hire budding Javerts with a history of victim’s-rights advocacy to serve both as the investigator and adjudicator. Now, no matter how bad the investigator is — and many of them are very bad — the parties get a live hearing in front of a decision-maker who cannot be the same person as the investigator and who must be bias-free. The regulations give both parties clear, strong procedural rights, such as detailed written notice of the charges under investigation, the opportunity to review all the evidence before the hearing, and the right to have advisers cross-examine each other to test credibility. The regulations benefit schools, too. The new regulations define “sexual harassment” in a way that protects free speech while capturing offenses — stalking, sexual assault, dating violence, verbal harassment, quid pro quo misconduct by school employees — that objectively denies equal educational access. The regulations acknowledge that Title IX is a U.S. law that doesn’t apply in foreign countries. No longer must schools be the sex police for everything that happens anywhere in the world between their students. Nor must schools any longer put students and professors through Title IX investigations for an off-color joke or sex-related academic discussions. Although political considerations mean that few schools say so publicly, we have both heard from many school officials and lawyers who secretly applauded the new regime. Not only are they happy to have their responsibilities clearly delineated, but they also understand that more due process means better results and fewer lawsuits. Crafted against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement, the Trump-era regulations stand as a blueprint for handling sexual-misconduct allegations in schools, in workplaces, and even against politicians: Provide immediate support to an alleged victim, but refrain from punishing the accused until and unless the allegations are proved true. Biden’s executive order, however, may throw schools back into Title IX chaos. Our hope is that the Biden administration is held accountable for adhering to the same intensive rulemaking process followed by the Trump administration: If they wish to return to an unpredictable system of campus kangaroo courts, they should at least do so in full public view. Let them explain to Americans why a Democratic governor deserves a presumption of innocence but students and professors do not. Since taking office, President Biden has often shown that his talk of being a moderate was little more than posturing goosed by familiarity and a fawning media. Let’s hope, however, that this executive order is more posturing than policy and that the administration does the right thing and lets the new regulations stand. Justin Dillon is a partner at KaiserDillon PLLC, where he represents students in Title IX cases nationwide. Candice Jackson served as acting assistant secretary for civil rights (2017–18), and deputy general counsel (2018–21), in the U.S. Education Department and currently practices law in California.

  • Sacramento man Omar Ameen is accused of being a terrorist. New evidence could cast doubt on the case

    It was a headline few could forget: A leader of the Islamic State group found in Sacramento. The Iraqi government wanted Omar Ameen arrested and extradited immediately to face trial for murder. That push for hurried extradition, though, turned into a two-year fight by a defense team who say that's not the story at all. See more above.

  • 'Die, H&M, die:' brand grapples with Chinese boycott and social media firestorm over Xinjiang 'forced labor' comments

    Major Chinese e-commerce platforms boycotted H&M after a social media firestorm over the brand's stand on Xinjiang human rights violations.

  • Exclusive: Fed's Barkin says watch the data, rate hikes no article of faith

    The U.S. economy may be primed for several years of above-trend growth as families spend perhaps $2 trillion in excess savings banked during the pandemic, Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin said, and inflation will head higher for a while. But Barkin in a Reuters interview late Wednesday would not detail how he expects that strong outlook to influence the Fed's interest rate or bondbuying policies, saying he would only make and discuss those decisions as data show the economy either meeting or falling short of the Fed's stated goals. Investors and journalists may be interested in where he put his "dot" - or estimated target interest rate - in the set of projections issued by Fed officials last week, but Barkin, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year, said that distracts from the central bank's intent to let outcomes, not forecasts, drive monetary policy.

  • Boulder gunman asked police for his mother at shooting scene

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, suspect in the shooting, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • MPs vote to extend Covid powers for a further six months, despite Tory rebellion

    Europe’s ‘Anglo-Saxon’ phobia is proving deadly PM warns EU that vaccine ban targeting the UK will backfire Covid latest news: Virus infections highest in under-20s as cases fall in all adult age groups UK needs vaccine imports from Europe to hit second jab targets, Ursula von der Leyen tells EU UK stuck with BBC licence fee until 2038, say MPs Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial MPs have voted to extend the emergency provisions in the Coronavirus Act to October, despite opposition from several Tory backbenchers and the Liberal Democrats. The vote means that emergency powers, like the ability of police to force people to receive coronavirus tests, will remain in law. Several MPs including Steve Baker, Mark Harper, Sir Christopher Chope, Sir Charles Walker and Alistair Carmichael spoke against the measures, but the extension passed by 484 to 76 votes. The debate came as Matt Hancock admitted he cannot guarantee the legislation will be retired in six months. The Health Secretary said the Coronavirus Act must be retired "within one year and preferably within six months". But he added: "I cannot answer whether we will be retiring it in six months. My preference would be yes, but given the last year, I think a prediction would be hasty." Sir Charles Walker said "as sure as eggs are eggs" MPs will be asked to renew legislation again at the end of September. "It is inevitable and anyone who thinks it is not inevitable is deluding themselves," the 1922 vice-chairman added.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Copp scores 4, Jets defeat Canucks 5-1

    Andrew Copp not only scored his first NHL hat trick, he added a little extra. Copp scored four goals to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Copp had a pair of power-play goals in the second period and two more goals in the third to give the Jets (20-11-2) their second-straight win over the Canucks.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • A city in France says it can predict COVID-19 surges by analyzing poop in its sewers

    With this information, the Marseille fire brigade can spring into action quickly and contain cases before an outbreak starts.

  • Baker announces statewide homebound vaccination program

    Massachusetts will launch a program next week to bring vaccines directly to its roughly 25,000 homebound residents, offering doses either through local boards of health or a statewide service.

  • Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters, child victim buried

    Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein Prison in the morning, lawyers and other witnesses said. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls. "All the released are the ones arrested due to the protests, as well as night arrests or those who were out to buy something," said a member of a legal advisory group who said he saw about 15 buses leaving.

  • As we celebrate Passover and Easter amid pandemic, know that faith will always find a way

    Today, as we enter another Holy Week, or Passion Week, I am looking back with love and thankfulness for all the Palm Sundays I have witnessed.