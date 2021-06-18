New Kensington police charge man with selling crack cocaine from city apartment

Jun. 18—New Kensington police said they found crack cocaine in the bottom of a toilet while executing a search warrant with the state Attorney General's office at an apartment on Linden Avenue Thursday.

Officers encountered the target of the investigation, Mark Sibley, 40, leaving the bathroom and he was ordered to the ground during an arrest, according to a criminal complaint.

During a systematic search of the apartment in the 600 block of Linden Avenue, agents and officers said they found crack cocaine, hash, ecstasy pills, THC wax and $1,241 in cash. Police said they also found a scale and a mixing cup with cocaine residue.

Police said Sibley was selling crack cocaine based on the large amount of cash, no user paraphernalia, and the presence of a scale and mixing utensils.

Police said they also found a Kimber .45 caliber handgun. Sibley agreed to speak with officers and told them he bought the firearm on the "dark web," police said.

Police said they contacted the gun's owner, who told them he had last seen it three years ago and that no one was supposed to have it.

Two other adults and three children were also in the apartment when officers arrived to carry out the search warrant. They were searched and released, police said.

Sibley did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Sibley faces several drug related charges and a firearms charge. He was arraigned Thursday and sent to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $20,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5 before New Kensington District Judge Frank Pallone Jr.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .