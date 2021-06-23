New Kensington police charge teen with attempted homicide

Jun. 22—New Kensington police issued an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old charged with two counts of attempted homicide.

Police on Monday charged Isaac Anthony Weihrauch of Springdale, according to court records.

Police have not responded to requests for information about the incident in which Weihrauch is charged. The incident occurred Saturday, according to court records.

In addition to attempted homicide, police also charged Weihrauch with felony counts of aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault. He also faces four separate conspiracy charges, consisting of two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and two counts of conspiracy to recklessly endanger another person.

