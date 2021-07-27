New Kensington prostitute sentenced for sex trafficking of teen

Jul. 27—A former New Kensington woman will serve up to 10 years in prison for her role in a sex trafficking and prostitution ring that utilized a 14-year-old girl to maximize their earnings.

Shannon Lynn Shannon, 46, formerly of Texas, pleaded guilty in November to felony counts of trafficking in minors, statutory sexual assault, promoting prostitution of a minor and conspiracy as well as one misdemeanor offense of prostitution.

In court on Monday, Westmoreland County Judge Scott Mears ordered Shannon to serve five to 10 years in prison.

"Very few activities shock me anymore, but this was truly shocking with what happened to this girl in this case," Mears said.

According to court records, Shannon and Davon Fuqua, 32, of Turtle Creek, a man investigators described as Shannon's pimp, convinced the girl in April 2018 to have sexual encounters with men in the Harmar and New Kensington areas as a means for them to earn more money.

Police said Shannon, who lived in New Kensington at the time, would arrange meetings with men and take the girl along to participate with her in the sexual encounters. At least one time, Shannon instructed the teen on how to perform certain sex acts, according to investigators.

The teen told police Shannon and Fuqua plied her with cocaine and alcohol and she engaged in sexual activities with older men, including one she said "looked like Santa Claus."

Police learned about the situation on April 23, 2018, when the teen had a seizure at a McDonald's Restaurant in Harmar, two days after she initially met Shannon and Fuqua. According to court records, police said Fuqua and Shannon were in the fast food restaurant with the girl but left as she was being treated by first responders.

Shannon, who has been in jail since her arrest since May 2019, agreed to testify against Fuqua, according to Assistant Attorney General Summer Carroll.

Defense attorney John Hauser asked for leniency and told the judge that, along with her cooperation with investigators, Shannon had a history of being sexually molested as a child and abused by a former husband, who was convicted of killing her lover, a history that warranted a mitigated sentence.

Story continues

"She did everything she could to make it right," Hauser said.

Fuqua, who also is charged with trafficking of a minor, statutory sexual assault, prostitution and conspiracy charges, is currently in custody and awaiting trial. Carroll said Fuqua is hospitalized with an ongoing health issue and it is unknown when he will be well enough to participate in a trial.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .