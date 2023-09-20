New Kensington shooting suspect seeks move to juvenile court

Sep. 19—Jonathan Felder was six days shy of his 18th birthday when according to police when he and six others ambushed and fatally shot a man inside the lobby of a New Kensington apartment building last summer.

A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that Felder, now 19, of Arnold should be prosecuted as a juvenile because of mental deficiencies and a troubled childhood that rendered him a follower who made poor decisions.

"Living in an environment with adult criminals is probably not in his best interests. Based on my review he probably should have been treated at a younger age and he wasn't," testified Dr. Gregory Lobb.

Lobb served as a defense expert witnesses who evaluated Felder in November 2022 as part of an attempt to transfer his case to the juvenile justice system. Felder, along with five other men and teens, are awaiting trial on first-degree murder and other related offenses for the July 3, 2022 killing of 39-year-old Jason Raiford at the Valley Royal Court Apartments.

Police said Raiford was shot 11 times as part of a dispute over drugs and money.

Felder, prosecutors contend, was among the group involved in the ambush that preceded the shooting. He is not accused of firing a weapon during melee. He was charged as an adult.

Lobb testified Felder has an IQ of just 60 and despite a childhood history of disruptive behavior and petty crimes he never received mental health treatment or had any contact with the juvenile justice system. He said Felder, who was born in Cleveland, raised by a single mother and was at times homeless, would benefit from treatment and rehabilitation in the juvenile justice system.

Dr. Bruce Wright, a psychiatrist hired by the prosecution, testified he diagnosed Felder with childhood onset of a conduct disorder. Wright said Felder cannot be adequately treated in the juvenile system in the less than two years he could remain in that jurisdiction.

A transfer to juvenile court means Felder, if convicted, could only remain in custody until his 21st birthday.

"There is a minimal chance he could be rehabilitated in the juvenile system," Wright testified.

Attorney Adam Gorzelsky argued that Felder's request to transfer the case from the adult justice system was handicapped by months of delays from prosecutors as they sought to obtain an expert report to counter the findings from defense-hired psychiatrist. He said a transfer from adult court should not be precluded because of Felder's age and the limited time period he is eligible to serve in the juvenile system.

"We were ready to proceed in April, so we lost a number of months. I want that noted," Gorzelsky said.

Prosecutors earlier this year consented to transferring the case of one teen charged in connection to Raiford's fatal shooting to juvenile court. Braedon M. Dickinson of New Kensington, was 15 when he was charged last year for his alleged role in Raiford's killing. His case was transferred after a failed suicide attempt while incarcerated at the Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Judge Christopher Feliciani heard testimony in July but has yet to rule on defense request to have the murder case against now 16-year-old Avian Molter of Pittsburgh transferred to juvenile court.

Feliciani on Tuesday ordered lawyers submit written legal arguments regarding Felder's transfer request.

In addition to Felder, Molter and Dickinson, four others were charged with Raiford's killing and are being prosecuted as adults. Raquan Caprenter, 20; Elijah Gary, 19; Amir Kennedy, 15; and Da'Montae Brooks, 16, all of New Kensington, are awaiting a consolidated trial that is tentatively scheduled to begin in December.

