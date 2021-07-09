New Kensington woman charged with child pornography in connection with photos of 16-year-old

Jul. 9—New Kensington police have filed a child pornography charge against an 18-year-old woman after they said she posted nude pictures of a 16-year-old girl online.

Aaliyah Marie Jones, of New Kensington, faces the felony charge as well as a misdemeanor count of cyber harassment of a child.

According to a criminal complaint, the teen and her mother reported the incident to New Kensington police the night of March 9.

They told police that about an hour before, Jones had posted nude pictures of the girl on Snapchat.

The girl saw the pictures and recognized the body as her own because she recognized the underwear and knew of the photos, the complaint stated.

The girl said she had taken the pictures of herself and sent them to a boyfriend eight-to-nine months before.

Screenshots of two of three images were provided to police. The third picture, in which the girl was topless, was deleted before it could be saved.

The complaint states that Jones texted an apology to the girl's mother. Police said that in an interview Jones confirmed sending the message.

Police obtained a search warrant for Jones' Snapchat account. It contained messages identifying the girl with derogatory comments, some sexual. There were two photos of the girl in her underwear, and one of her topless; none of the photos showed her face.

In a recorded interview with police, the complaint states Jones admitted to posting one picture of the girl in underwear and a message, but denied posting the topless image.

Jones did not have an attorney listed in court records.

She was arraigned Thursday and released with an unsecured $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .