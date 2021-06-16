New Kensington woman charged with leaving 3 children with convicted sex offender

Jun. 16—A New Kensington woman faces child endangerment charges after police say she left three children alone with her husband, a convicted sex offender.

Police charged Jaymi Lyn Kenney, 41, on Friday.

Police say she left three children, ages 5, 7 and 16, in the care of Earl Eugene Kenney, 40, while she was at work on May 5, according to a criminal complaint.

Earl Kenney is registered for life on the state's Megan's Law site, and is not to be in contact with children unsupervised.

He was convicted in November 2008 of multiple charges including sexual abuse of children, indecent assault and the sexual exploitation of children, according to a police report.

Earl Kenney was arrested May 12 on parole violations. A restriction of his parole is that he cannot be in the presence of children unless supervised by an adult. Further, he is required to get written permission from the parole office before having contact with anyone under 18.

Earl Kenney is incarcerated in Smithfield, according to the state Department of Corrections.

A caseworker with the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau contacted New Kensington police on May 5 about receiving an anonymous tip that a Megan's Law offender may be living with three young children, according to the complaint.

In June 2018, Jaymi Lyn Kenney signed a safety plan the bureau put in place explaining that the children are not to be left unsupervised with Earl Kenney for any period of time.

According to the complaint, a Children's Bureau caseworker said she found Earl Kenney supervising the three children without any other adult present when the caseworker made an unannounced home visit the morning of May 5.

Jaymi Lyn Kenney returned from work. She told the caseworker she was not concerned about the children's safety with Earl Kenney because he was wrongly convicted, according to the complaint.

The caseworker returned on May 6 and told Jaymi Lyn Kenney that she had been named as a perpetrator for all three children, and would need to be supervised while with them. A relative took custody of all three children.

Jaymi Lynn Kenney told the caseworker that Earl Kenney would not hurt the children, and that she could not be charged with any crime because she didn't do anything wrong, according to the complaint.

Jami Lyn Kenney did not have an attorney listed in court records. Police filed three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children against her.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before New Kensington District Judge Frank Pallone Jr. on July 8.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .