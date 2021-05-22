New Kensington woman charged after police say her 2-year-old daughter ingested cocaine

May 21—A New Kensington woman was arrested and jailed after her 2-year-old daughter tested positive for cocaine, according to city police.

Police charged Brooke Nicolette Damore, 28, of McCargo Street, with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

In a criminal complaint, police said Damore, the child's primary caregiver, took the girl to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh on March 6 for a concern about urinary issues. The doctor who saw the child said Damore appeared to be intoxicated and a drug screen showed she tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and amphetamine, the complaint said.

A urinary drug screen on the girl tested positive for cocaine, and she was diagnosed with cocaine ingestion, the complaint states. The hospital reported the matter to authorities.

Police said Damore told investigators that she did not remember what she said to doctors because she was "high out of her mind."

Police said Damore admitted to using cocaine two days before and suspected that the girl might have gotten her hands on a dollar bill that the woman rolled up and used to snort the drugs.

According to the hospital medical records cited in the complaint, the girl was admitted overnight after Damore was deemed to be intoxicated. A urine screen can be positive for cocaine 3 to 5 days after the drug is ingested and doctors noted that the girl did not show signs of acute intoxication, the complaint said.

The Child Advocacy Center was contacted because of concerns for the child's safety. The hospital said there was "high concern for the safety of this young child and the level of supervision in the home environment."

Damore was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. She was sent to the Westmoreland County jail after failing to post $15,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3.

Damore did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .