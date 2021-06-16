New Kensington woman charged with stabbing ex-boyfriend during argument

Jun. 16—A man told New Kensington police that his ex-girlfriend stabbed him on Sunday.

Police charged Ebony Hooper, 33, of New Kensington with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault.

Police said an officer responded to the reported stabbing in the 500 block of Industrial Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, the man said he was arguing with Hooper when she grabbed a serrated knife and stabbed him in the upper chest. The officer saw a cut and a small amount of fresh blood on his upper left chest.

The man refused medical treatment.

He told police Hooper was highly intoxicated, and he got the knife away from her. An officer saw the knife on the front porch with blood on it; the man identified it as the weapon used against him.

The officer interviewed Hooper, who he also described as highly intoxicated. According to the complaint, Hooper told the officer she was sleeping and that the stabbing never happened.

Hooper did not have an attorney listed in court records.

She was arraigned Sunday and sent to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

Her preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for June 24, has been continued to July 1.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .