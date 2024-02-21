Kenston High School among teams advancing to Mock Trial state competition

Feb. 21—Kenston High School earned a top-three finish out of eight teams from seven different schools that competed at the Lake County Courthouse in the Ohio Center for Law-Related Education's annual Regional Mock Trial Competition on Feb. 16.

And according to the those judging, the competition did not disappoint.

Teams from Chagrin Falls, Hawken, Kenston, Niles McKinley, Orange, Solon and Warren JFK argued before panels of three judges.

According to a news release, the case dealt with obtaining restitution from a co-conspirator in an embezzlement case and whether forfeiting a classic Chevrolet Camaro was proportionate to the amount of loss.

Three panels consisted of an elected judge and two attorneys; the 4th panel consisted of two elected judges and a practicing attorney. Each team consisted of lawyers and witnesses with trials conducted in the morning and afternoon.

After both trials were completed, the following teams earned the right to advance to the state

competition: Kenston; Orange Team 1; Solon.

"The old adage that steel sharpens steel was on display in the courthouse today at the Mock Trial regional round, Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick J. Condon said. "All of the schools were well prepared and fiercely competed. The teams that advanced will be a force at the state competition."

There were four panels hearing cases.

The panels consisted of the following: Judge Jeffrey W. Ruple, Judge Mary Jane Trapp and Doug Leak; Judge Vincent A. Culotta/Judge Mark J. Bartolotta, Teri Daniel and Magistrate Michael Barth; Judge Paul R. Malchesky, James Carrabine and Mary Springer; Condon, Melissa Blake and Jennifer McGee/Kristi Winner.

The state competition will be held from March 7 through 9 in Columbus.