Kent animal reserve welcomes new lion

An animal reserve in Kent has welcomed the arrival of a new lion.

The lion, a male named Hunter, was born in 2019 at West Midland Safari Park and has now arrived at Port Lympne Hotel and Reserve in Hythe.

He joins the pride of lions currently residing in the reserve's eight-acre lion enclosure - Europe's largest non-drive through lion enclosure.

The site's managing director said Hunter's arrival will help continue its conservation and rewilding work.

Hunter has joined a lioness named Oudrika and her three daughters.

Howletts Wild Animal Trust and Port Lympne Estates managing director, Tony Kelly, said he was sure the new arrival would "capture the hearts of everyone who meets him".

He said: "At the same time, we're proud to play a role in the vital conservation and rewilding work being carried out by our charity partners at The Aspinall Foundation.

"Two of Oudrika's offspring have already started their rewilding journey and are thriving in the lands of their ancestors."

